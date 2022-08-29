Friend of Veneta shooting victim speaks out

VENETA, Ore. -- Sara Allen made it out alive after her ex-boyfriend, Jesse Woodruff, shot her at least three times in her home after a dispute on August 25. He then shot himself.
But Allen's friend told KEZI she's a fighter, and that's exactly what she's been doing in the hospital since this tragic event.
"They thought they had heard gunshots in our neighborhood, and my immediate thought was... Sara," she said.
Officials with the Lane County Sheriff's Office said Allen called Thursday afternoon, saying Woodruff shot her and believed he was still inside her home. When deputies arrived, they found Allen on the front porch, and she was rushed to the hospital.
Deputies then tried to get Woodruff to come out, but there was no response. When they went into the home, they found Woodruff had committed suicide.
One of Allen's closest friends and neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said Sara is a single mom.
"Her son is everything to her," they said.
Her friend said it was pretty well-known among their tight-knit neighborhood that Allen was struggling with domestic violence. Many people in their community would try to help Allen by always having her back and keeping a look out for trouble.
"A lot of the neighbors knew what was going on, and we were all trying to help her, like keeping an eye out for her when she finally did kick him out and was trying to leave him. Basically, we were all kind of taking turns watching her house when she was away, because he did come by several times trying to talk to her," she said.
Leading up to the shooting, Allen's friend said Woodruff would show up randomly and would follow her around.
"She had a weapon that I don't think she had prior but got for that specific reason, unfortunately," she said. "There were times when she was out and about in town and saw him nearby; it appeared he was following her at certain times."
According to court documents, Woodruff was arrested on June 1 for unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. He was released just a day later, under a no-contact release agreement. He was due back in court on Monday, August 29, at 2:30 p.m. for a status hearing.
Allen's friend said she wishes more could've been done to prevent something like this from ever happening.
"It wasn't like we were expecting it, but it was our worst fear come true," she said.
She said Allen will come back from this tragedy.
"She was a housekeeper. That was her business, she did a lot of house cleaning, house sitting, and helped take care of people's pets, so she is constantly physically working," she said.
Having a physically demanding job and now in the hospital on the road to recovery. Allen's friend said she's already had a few surgeries and will likely need more.
There's now a GoFundMe set up to help Allen get back on her feet.
"She basically is like so many others, living paycheck to paycheck as it is. So, something like this could really set her much further back, and she's going to have a long road to recovery," she said.
There will also be a fundraiser at Papa's Pizza on Coburg Road in Eugene on September 12.