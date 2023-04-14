Friends of Eugene Public Library book sale fundraiser features bargains galore

EUGENE, Ore. – This weekend, avid bookworms may find the Lane Events Center to be quite the literary garden.
The Friends of the Eugene Public Library’s annual benefit book sale is open to the public in the Performance Hall on April 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Money raised from the sale supports library activities and events that include summer reading programs for kids and teens.
“My favorite part of this is that this is a community of readers that gets a chance to talk to each other,” said Linda Ague, a volunteer with Friends of Eugene Public Library. “I hear in tables people recommending books, they talk about books, they talk about books for book groups they're reading, parents introduce children to books that they read when they were kids… there's a huge children's section, and so it's mostly it's just this great community of reader experience.”
The book sale has been the organization’s primary fundraiser for 43 years, Ague said.
Most of the thousands of gently used or like new books will be sold for about two dollars. All types of genres will be available to choose from. Fiction, non-fiction, paperback, hardcover editions, recent bestsellers and rare and specialty books all can be found at this sale.
Small model libraries that can hold books, known as Little Free Libraries, are made and donated by a local man and auctioned off during the sale weekend. Bidding starts at $50 and in past years they have sold for as much as $200, Ague said.
Audio books, sheet music, CDs, DVDs and vintage magazines can also be found at the books sale.
More than 400 volunteers work on the event, many of them year-round.
Admission and parking are free and they accept Visa, Mastercard, cash and checks for payment. The organizers recommend bringing a bag or box to carry away your new books.