Friends of Trees nonprofit named recipient of $50,000 Greenpower grant

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Water and Electric Board announced Monday the award of a $50,000 grant to Friends of Trees Eugene Metro that will support urban tree-planting efforts, EWEB officials said.
“Friends of Trees is thrilled and honored to be a part of a pool of remarkable applicants for this year’s Greenpower Grant. We are grateful to EWEB and Greenpower voters for their support of Friends of Trees,” said Erik Burke, Eugene-Springfield director at Friends of Trees. “This grant will provide essential funding for Friends of Trees community tree equity programs. By supporting residents in planting and caring for their trees, we grow a more self-sustainable community urban forest.”
Friends of Trees previously received Greenpower grants in 2018 and 2021 which supported local tree-planting projects, EWEB officials said.
EWEB officials said that the grant, awarded as part of EWEB’s Greenpower Grant program, is chosen by EWEB customers who subscribe to the utility’s Greenpower program, which gives customers the opportunity to invest in carbon-conscious programs.
EWEB said the Greenpower grant program is funded by a small voluntary addition to subscriber’s monthly electric bills, EWEB officials said. Representatives of the utility company said that, along with the grant program, the subscribers also help fund solar panel installations and educational events for local students.
EWEB officials said the Greenpower grant program is open to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations and schools, along with government and public agencies.
EWEB’s Electric Mobility Community Grant application period also opened on April 22, the utility company said. EWEB said this grant program provides up to $25,000 in funding to five non-profits, schools or public organizations to cover all expenses for their proposed electric mobility project within EWEB’s service territory.
This grant is funded by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s Oregon Clean Fuels Program in which utilities can earn and resell credits issued for each electric vehicle in their service territory, EWEB said.
More information on this program can be found online.