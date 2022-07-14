Friends remember University of Oregon football player Spencer Webb

EUGENE, Ore. -- Tributes continue to come in after the news that 22-year-old Spencer Webb passed away.

“I would describe Spencer as the rainbow that breaks through the clouds on a rainy, ugly, very nasty, groggy day,” Izzy, a friend of Webb said.

The Lane County Sherriff’s Office confirmed Webb’s death at Triangle Lake on July 14 was an accident.

“There is no indication of foul play,” said Sgt. Tom Speldrich. “The investigation so far is showing that Mr. Webb was climbing with a rock formation or rock face there by a swimming hole, and slipped and fell and hit his head.”

The University of Oregon released a statement today from athletic director Rob Mullens, head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon football program saying: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Webb. Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time. We will miss Spencer greatly.”

Izzy said the two first met in 2020.

“He didn't have much, but he made the most of what he had and his life was better than a lot of people’s lives that I know who had it way better than him,” Izzy said.

Cameron Berona said he met Spencer not that long ago, but from the moment he did, he knew Spencer was special.

“As soon as he walked into somewhere, he loved to have fun. Spencer’s energy was just insane, like walk into a room and the whole room changes,” Berona said.

Izzy said he last talked to Spencer just ten days ago and last saw him in-person in January.

“I bawled my eyes out yesterday to my mom because I have a lot of friends who my mom has experienced, and who she has met in my lifetime. And I was telling her in the two years that I known him, he put me on a pedestal and made me feel more important than any of my friends have ever,” Izzy said.

Izzy said they used to sing songs together and talk about their future plans, Izzy as a musician and Spencer as an NFL player

“We used to talk about when he would get to the NFL, what we would do, where we were going to eat for the first time after he signed his contract,” Izzy said.

“There is nobody like him, and that’s one thing that I loved about Spencer is that he was different, and that’s the only way to put it,” said Berona. “Always had a smile on his face no matter what he was going through.”