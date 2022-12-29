From Texas to Oregon, a rough and lengthy trip thanks to holiday flight cancellations

EUGENE, Ore. -- All Anna Baird wanted was to come to Eugene to see her family. Unfortunately, her flight from Texas was redirected and she ended up on quite the adventure.
Baird is a mechanical engineer who recently got a job in Texas. She had saved up to get a flight, and was originally scheduled to leave Dallas on December 21. That flight was canceled 45 minutes before boarding.
"It's been a frustrating Holiday season," Baird said. "I'm glad I was able to make it home, but it's been very frustrating with the airline."
Anna was flying American Airlines and she ended up getting a flight the following day to Portland. But that's not where she ended up.
"That got rerouted to San Francisco," Baird said. "So I'm in San Francisco at like 4 a.m. trying to get help. No one is at the airport working obviously. And no one was able to get us on any flights until after Christmas, that's what they were telling us."
She said the airline didn't offer any accommodations, like a hotel room. So, Baird started to work on finding a way to Eugene. She said while in the Bay Area Airport she was denied a rental car. After waiting in a line for hours she ended up in a vehicle with a couple she just met.
"They were headed to Seattle so we just rented the rental car together and just drove the eight hours to Eugene," Baird said. "And then they had like six or seven more hours just to get to Seattle. So at least we made it home for Christmas, but it was just a nightmare."
She later added, "We later found out that Avis had cars but they were pickup trucks and I guess you have to specifically ask for a pickup truck, and not just a car or something with wheels."
Baird says even though she's in Eugene, spending time with her family, she's still trying to track down her luggage. And she's been on the phone with customer service for hours at a time. She said she has quite a few valuables in the bag.
"A lot of clothes, a lot of Christmas presents I wasn't able to give out... Some electronics like a laptop I'm hoping for aren't lost. But luckily nothing I can't live without for the time being," Baird said.
Despite trying for days, Anna still doesn't know where her luggage is. In order to get it back she says she'd be willing to drive all the way to Portland, but nothing has come up yet.
"They just can't seem to find it or anything so I've just been given the runaround," Baird said. "It should be there in three days, and it's been a week now, and they're still like within 30 days we should be able to find it if it's in a warehouse."
Despite everything Anna has tried to keep a smile on her face, "I was just grateful to have made it home in time to see all my family. But it was definitely frustrating."
As far as her trip back to Texas, Baird plans on flying. However, she says if she encounters problems like on her previous trip she would rather take a rental and drive the 2,000 miles to Texas. Luckily for her, officials at the Eugene Airport say they have more than enough rentals to go around.
Andrew Martz, Assistant Airport Director said, "Rental car agencies have reported that bookings were normal, maybe a little less than normal. So there hasn't been a shortage of rental cars that I know of."
Baird would like to see better management from the airlines especially when dealing with customer's luggage. She also says that even though she's only carrying presents and clothes in her bag in future others might have more serious items, like medications.