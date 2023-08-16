Frustrations build over consecutive power outages in Roseburg

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 102.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

..AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOKE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM
PDT FRIDAY...
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOG REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT
THURSDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality Advisory for smoke,
which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday. In addition an Air Quality
Advisory for Smog remains in effect for the Eugene & Springfield area
through 6 AM Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.

An Air Quality Advisory for smog, or ozone remains in effect for
the Eugene-Springfield area. The Air Quality Agencies expect
pollution to reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive
groups, including children, pregnant people, older adults, and
people with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Health
officials recommend that people limit outdoor activity when
pollution levels are high.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org
fire.airnow.gov
oregonsmoke.org
211info.org

Frustrations build over consecutive power outages in Roseburg

Sensitive settings for power lines are causing more power outages across Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Thousands of residents in Roseburg have been facing numerous power outages leaving residents with rotting food and without air conditioning during a heat wave.

Melissa Crumm lives in Roseburg and has experienced several outages.

“It’s been horrible,” Crumm said. “We’ll wake up in the morning and we won’t have power, and don’t know why.”

Many people in Roseburg did not know why the power was going out so frequently. The reason, officials say, is wildfire risk.

Pacific Power said that when there is an increased risk of wildfire, power lines may be put on sensitive settings and lines de-energize more quickly. The lines are more sensitive when objects come into contact with them when on these settings. Power outages are a likely consequence, as the equipment is more susceptible to faults.

Simon Gutierrez, a spokesperson for Pacific Power and PacifiCorp, said crews must then manually inspect questionable lines to determine if the equipment is safe to turn back on without the risk of sparking a fire.

“During one of these outages our crews patrol the whole line in question from the circuit breaker of the substation out to the last customer,” Gutierrez said. “That’s to make sure our equipment is functioning normally and there’s no potential for a wildfire ignition through contact with the vegetation.”

Gutierrez said customers are likely to see longer wait times for power to be restored because depending on the location, there can be more than 100 miles of power lines that have to be inspected and cleared before the power can be safely turned back on.

Consecutive power outages in Roseburg

Powerlines are put on sensitive settings throughout the summer to prevent the risk of wildfires.

The power outages have caused great concern for residents. Many complained of the lack of air conditioning amidst the heat wave.

Ben Lane, a resident in Roseburg, expressed how dangerous these conditions are without access to air conditioning.

“Everybody that pays their bills should have power, and you should have A/C going in your house just to be safe because it’s so hot,” Lane said. “It’s really not healthy.”

Other people expressed the dangers of driving when the power outages occur because the traffic lights stop operating.

“The power goes out all of downtown, like the whole grid,” Lane said.

Many people said they’ve seen several instances where accidents were barely avoided because the lights were not in use.

Pacific Power addresses power outages in Roseburg

Power outages in Roseburg are increasing as powerlines are placed on sensitive settings.

Pacific Power wants people to understand, however, that these outages are a part of a greater effort to keep the community safe.

“We understand that the customers don’t want to be inconvenienced and that customers also don’t want to be in a situation where they lose their cooling source,” Gutierrez said. “The risk of wildfire is extremely high right now, and our mission is to provide safe, reliable electricity, and it’s one of our priorities to guard against the ignition of a wildfire so that we can keep these communities safe.”

While the risk of wildfire remains, officials say it is best to be prepared for more outages. Officials said residents can stay updated on the Pacific Power website.

Jennifer Singh joined the KEZI 9 News team in July 2023 as a news reporter. If you have any story ideas for Jennifer, you can email her at jsingh@kezi.com.

