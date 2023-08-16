Frustrations build over consecutive power outages in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Thousands of residents in Roseburg have been facing numerous power outages leaving residents with rotting food and without air conditioning during a heat wave.
Melissa Crumm lives in Roseburg and has experienced several outages.
“It’s been horrible,” Crumm said. “We’ll wake up in the morning and we won’t have power, and don’t know why.”
Many people in Roseburg did not know why the power was going out so frequently. The reason, officials say, is wildfire risk.
Pacific Power said that when there is an increased risk of wildfire, power lines may be put on sensitive settings and lines de-energize more quickly. The lines are more sensitive when objects come into contact with them when on these settings. Power outages are a likely consequence, as the equipment is more susceptible to faults.
Simon Gutierrez, a spokesperson for Pacific Power and PacifiCorp, said crews must then manually inspect questionable lines to determine if the equipment is safe to turn back on without the risk of sparking a fire.
“During one of these outages our crews patrol the whole line in question from the circuit breaker of the substation out to the last customer,” Gutierrez said. “That’s to make sure our equipment is functioning normally and there’s no potential for a wildfire ignition through contact with the vegetation.”
Gutierrez said customers are likely to see longer wait times for power to be restored because depending on the location, there can be more than 100 miles of power lines that have to be inspected and cleared before the power can be safely turned back on.
The power outages have caused great concern for residents. Many complained of the lack of air conditioning amidst the heat wave.
Ben Lane, a resident in Roseburg, expressed how dangerous these conditions are without access to air conditioning.
“Everybody that pays their bills should have power, and you should have A/C going in your house just to be safe because it’s so hot,” Lane said. “It’s really not healthy.”
Other people expressed the dangers of driving when the power outages occur because the traffic lights stop operating.
“The power goes out all of downtown, like the whole grid,” Lane said.
Many people said they’ve seen several instances where accidents were barely avoided because the lights were not in use.
Pacific Power wants people to understand, however, that these outages are a part of a greater effort to keep the community safe.
“We understand that the customers don’t want to be inconvenienced and that customers also don’t want to be in a situation where they lose their cooling source,” Gutierrez said. “The risk of wildfire is extremely high right now, and our mission is to provide safe, reliable electricity, and it’s one of our priorities to guard against the ignition of a wildfire so that we can keep these communities safe.”
While the risk of wildfire remains, officials say it is best to be prepared for more outages. Officials said residents can stay updated on the Pacific Power website.