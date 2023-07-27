Fuel tank drilled through, gas stolen from local company's work vehicle

EUGENE, Ore. – The truck’s gas tank had been filled with $50 worth of gas last Friday evening, but when Damion Rhodes went to tow a vehicle this past Monday morning, it was suddenly empty.
Rhodes, co-owner of Waxmaster Janitorial and Carpetmasters in Eugene, said closer inspection on July 24 found a one-inch hole drilled into the upper side of the truck’s fuel tank. There was just enough gas to drive to the nearest gas station, but Rhodes said it was leaking out.
Theft can be a risky proposition, but it takes on a whole new danger level when it involves flammable and volatile chemicals like gasoline as the risks of fire or explosion are very high, Rhodes said.
“When you drill a hole in a gas tank, you can ignite the fumes and blow yourself up, damage property, you can kill yourself and harm others,” Rhodes said. “So, those stealing gas, it's dangerous.”
Drilling into a fuel tank is extremely dangerous not only for the perpetrator, but also for whomever discovers it later due to the presence of volatile gasoline fumes, Rhodes said.
Rhodes said that this type of theft happens often at his business, with gas being stolen in more than six vehicles on a weekly basis. While they do not have any ideas as to who drilled the hole, he said the company is looking to make some changes to their security with hopes of catching whoever’s responsible in the act.
Rhodes said that with lower-level crimes, it’s difficult to expect any results from the judicial system, so he’s preparing to be proactive and, in doing so, hope for the best.