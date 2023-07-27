 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Fuel tank drilled through, gas stolen from local company's work vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
Work vehicle gas thefts

EUGENE, Ore. – The truck’s gas tank had been filled with $50 worth of gas last Friday evening, but when Damion Rhodes went to tow a vehicle this past Monday morning, it was suddenly empty.

Rhodes, co-owner of Waxmaster Janitorial and Carpetmasters in Eugene, said closer inspection on July 24 found a one-inch hole drilled into the upper side of the truck’s fuel tank. There was just enough gas to drive to the nearest gas station, but Rhodes said it was leaking out.

Theft can be a risky proposition, but it takes on a whole new danger level when it involves flammable and volatile chemicals like gasoline as the risks of fire or explosion are very high, Rhodes said.

“When you drill a hole in a gas tank, you can ignite the fumes and blow yourself up, damage property, you can kill yourself and harm others,” Rhodes said. “So, those stealing gas, it's dangerous.”

Drilling into a fuel tank is extremely dangerous not only for the perpetrator, but also for whomever discovers it later due to the presence of volatile gasoline fumes, Rhodes said.

Rhodes said that this type of theft happens often at his business, with gas being stolen in more than six vehicles on a weekly basis. While they do not have any ideas as to who drilled the hole, he said the company is looking to make some changes to their security with hopes of catching whoever’s responsible in the act.

Rhodes said that with lower-level crimes, it’s difficult to expect any results from the judicial system, so he’s preparing to be proactive and, in doing so, hope for the best.

Tags

Recommended for you