Fugitive arrested after running from traffic stop, hiding in apartment

EUGENE, Ore. -- A fugitive from a charge in Nevada was arrested Monday night after running from a traffic stop and attempting to hide in his apartment, according to the Eugene Police Department.
EPD says one of their sergeants attempted to stop the driver of a Honda Accord for not wearing their seat belt at about 7 p.m. on September 5. According to police, the driver sped through a red light instead of pulling over, then got out of the car and ran into his apartment on Abbie Lane. Police said the passenger of the car was cooperative with their investigation. Police say the other occupants of the suspect’s apartment left the building as police arrived.
The suspect, identified as Sean Lee Wayne Wilkins, 37, of Eugene, refused to leave his apartment when commanded to by police, officials said. Police said a standoff ensued, during which Eugene police obtained a search warrant and called in their SWAT team, Street Crimes Unit, drone team and a police dog team. Police said a crisis negotiator was eventually able to convince Wilkins to come peacefully into custody.
Wilkins was arrested without further incident and taken to the Lane County Jail, police said. He is charged with eluding the police in a vehicle and on foot, interfering with the police, reckless driving, an Oregon State Parole Board warrant, and being a fugitive from justice on a warrant from Nevada.