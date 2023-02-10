Fugitive from Washington arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A person who had allegedly escaped from police custody in Washington was arrested after a lengthy investigation, the Springfield Police Department said.
According to SPD, back in December 2022, officers had responded to a few different disputes between Elizabeth Clemons-Skoog, 20, and a then-unknown male. Police said that each time they arrived, the male had left the scene and could not be identified. Police also said they heard an “AR-15” style rifle was owned by the male, but also said that Clemons-Skoog would not cooperate with the investigation.
According to SPD, officers and dispatchers started to gather evidence from multiple sources and were eventually able to identify the male as Elijha Vaughan, 19. Officers said further investigation revealed Vaughan had a criminal record and was a fugitive from justice for escaping police custody in Washington State. SPD also said Vaughan was a convicted felon and should not have any guns.
Police said that on February 4, officers went to Clemons-Skoog and Vaughan’s residence in Springfield to arrest Vaughan on the warrant. Police said Clemons-Skoog helped Vaughan try to escape on foot, but he was quickly arrested and sent to the Lane County Jail pending extradition to Washington. Springfield police also said that a search warrant was executed on February 9 that found an assault rifle and handgun within the residence. During the search warrant, police said they also arrested Clemons-Skoog for hindering prosecution.