Function 4 Junction cruises into Junction City on June 2 and 3

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – Despite there being nary a cloud in the sky, downtown Junction City will rumble with thunder beginning Friday evening, which can only mean that it’s time once again for the annual Function 4 Junction.
The annual two-day event kicks off on the evening of June 2, with a car cruise open to all makes and models. The cruise begins at 6:30 p.m. and is a rolling parade of American car culture, from hot rods and muscle cars to immaculately restored-to-showroom-specs classic cars from multiple eras.
Historically, the event has served as a fundraiser benefiting the children, schools, and community of Junction City. This year’s event, however, has dedicated its proceeds to cover the medical bills of a man in Junction City who suffered a stroke that left his body mostly paralyzed.
Lauri Brownson drove up with her husband from Shady Cove in their Nash Metropolitan, a unique little car that harkens back to the Eisenhower era of America. This is the couple’s first time coming to the Function 4 Junction, but they’ve been attending similar events for the past few decades.
"I'm excited,” said Brownson. “It's not an event we've attended before, and we know it goes to a good cause, so we're going to try another venue and drove up from Shady Cove, Oregon to come check it out."
A show and shine will begin at 8 a.m. on June 3, with award winners announced at 3 p.m. A cruise exclusive to vehicles made in 1974 or earlier will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. A costume contest will be judged at 2:15 p.m. and winners announced at 2:45 p.m. with ‘best of’ categories including kids under 15, women’s costume, men’s costume, couple or family costume, and a ‘match your car’ costume.
Other activities will include food booths, face painting, raffles, and more.