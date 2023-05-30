Function 4 Junction proceeds to benefit local resident's medical expenses

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – This year’s annual Function 4 Junction will raise proceeds for a very good cause.
Organizers of the annual rolling celebration of American car culture have earmarked proceeds to help a Junction City resident with medical expenses following a series of serious illnesses. Carr suffered a stroke on Christmas morning in 2022, but doctors didn’t realize it at the time.
About a month later, Carr got violently ill and was eventually diagnosed with locked-in syndrome, which left him unable to move any part of his body except his eyes. After a couple of risky surgeries and rehab in Portland and Chicago, he can now breathe on his own, move his hand, give a thumbs up, and wiggle his toes.
“Anthony would want people to be aware of this kind of stroke,” said Tammy Carr, Anthony’s wife. “To be aware, and know the facts. This is really hard, but if Anthony had to choose for somebody to have it or him to have it, he would step up and say, ‘I would do this.’ And you know, nobody wants this diagnosis.”
Organizers of the Function 4 Junction event are donating the proceeds to Carr from the Dan Alley Memorial Fund, named and established in memory of Dan Alley, the event’s founder.
This year’s Function 4 Junction event begins on Friday, June 2, and continues through Saturday, June 3, according to the event’s website. A cruise on Friday night is open to vehicles of all years, while the Saturday cruise is limited to cars and trucks 1974 and older.
A car show and shine will also be held on Saturday, in addition to a costume contest with categories that include kids, ladies, men, couples and families, and even one matching the owner with their car.
More information can be found on the event’s website.