Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum
temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Minimum temperatures
generally dipping into the mid 50s to lower 60s early each
morning.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Urban centers and locations above the
valley floors will remain the warmest overnight, with morning
lows potentially holding in the mid to upper 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, seek air-conditioned locations if
possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and
neighbors. Children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Funding for Blue River land trust will build six homes for those displaced by Holiday Farm Fire

Holiday Farm Fire damage

SALEM, Ore. – State officials announced on this week that Oregon Housing and Community Services approved 34 new homeownership development projects that will create 337 new affordable homes.

OHCS officials said the May 10 announcement focused on $65 million in funding previously announced in December 2022, for which the agency received 53 project proposals.

Included in the approved applications were Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) funds to create a new community land trust in Blue River, state officials said. OHCS said the CLT will consist of area residents and developer DevNW, which will build six new homes for those who lost their homes in the 2020 Holiday Farm Fire.

“Oregon has a vast network of partners committed to building housing that will not only be affordable for homebuyers now but will support wealth building that will impact future generations,” said OHCS Director Andrea Bell. “This is especially true in rural areas of our state where housing prices have skyrocketed preventing many families from realizing their dream of buying a home."

State officials said the goal of these development projects is to increase homeownership opportunities for low- to moderate-income people and families in both rural and urban communities over the next three years.

A complete list of the approved projects can be found online.

