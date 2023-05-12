Funding for Blue River land trust will build six homes for those displaced by Holiday Farm Fire

SALEM, Ore. – State officials announced on this week that Oregon Housing and Community Services approved 34 new homeownership development projects that will create 337 new affordable homes.
OHCS officials said the May 10 announcement focused on $65 million in funding previously announced in December 2022, for which the agency received 53 project proposals.
Included in the approved applications were Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) funds to create a new community land trust in Blue River, state officials said. OHCS said the CLT will consist of area residents and developer DevNW, which will build six new homes for those who lost their homes in the 2020 Holiday Farm Fire.
“Oregon has a vast network of partners committed to building housing that will not only be affordable for homebuyers now but will support wealth building that will impact future generations,” said OHCS Director Andrea Bell. “This is especially true in rural areas of our state where housing prices have skyrocketed preventing many families from realizing their dream of buying a home."
State officials said the goal of these development projects is to increase homeownership opportunities for low- to moderate-income people and families in both rural and urban communities over the next three years.
A complete list of the approved projects can be found online.