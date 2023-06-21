Future of 64-year-old Cottage Grove tradition uncertain after this year's event.

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The Bohemia Mining Days event is less than a month away, but there are concerns that 2023 could be the last year for the popular community event in Cottage Grove.
Festival Coordinator Scott Borgioli says inflation and a depleted budget are making it tough to continue with the Bohemia Mining Days weekend. Since his organization is independently run, they are working to find a balance between cutting costs and still providing a fun experience for the community.
"We can only do so much in terms of funding and getting sponsors for the festival," Borgioli said. “We're therefore responsible for fundraising all of the money."
Borgioli said his organization's biggest challenge could be its greatest reward for the event, if the city of Cottage Grove was to help with funding.
“I went to the city of Cottage Grove's budget community- and I made a presentation, and I made an offer I said of our $80,000 bare bones budget, how about the city chip in half and Bohemia Mining Days will be responsible for the second half," Borgioli said.
Borgioli said they only received a fraction of the requested amount. He feels that since the event benefits the City of Cottage Grove, it should be supported by city leaders. While preparations are well underway for this year's event, something will need to change to keep this tradition alive.
“It’s time that we get more support from the city in terms of dollars because we're a small community," Borgioli said. “I'm very concerned that Bohemia Mining Days is unsustainable in the current format."