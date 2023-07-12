Future of Bohemia Mining Days in the air amid funding concerns

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – Organizers are putting the final touches on Bohemia Mining Days event that kicks off July 12 in Cottage Grove, but there are concerns the popular event may not be back in 2024 due to funding issues.
Over the years, the Bohemia Mining Days budget has grown, making putting the event on more of a financial burden each year. Scott Borgioli, the event’s executive director, has sent a proposal to the city asking they contribute $40,000 to next year’s $80,000 budget, which he said is reasonable.
"Look, let's have the city chip in half of the budget,” he said. “The remaining half Bohemia Mining Days would be responsible for fundraising, which I think is very fair, and this way we can include the community in fundraising and sponsorships. And I think that would ease the burden on how deep into pocketbooks people need to reach."
However, City Manager Richard Meyers said that since the request is for next year’s festival, the city has plenty of time to make a decision.
"So it would be July of '24, which isn't even in this budget that we're in now that they were talking about,” Meyers said. “So they said hey -- the council actually said, 'It's not in this year's budget that we're adopting, so we've got time to talk and we need more information.'"
The current fiscal year started on July 1, 2023 and ends on June 30, 2024. While the city has not said yes or no yet, Borgioli does not want to wait for an answer.
"If we don't know what we're up against in terms of city funding and city support, that's going to affect the direction we need to go,” he said. “So that's why I'm pressing for answers now."
Before the city can give the money to fund the event, Meyers said they will need some answers.
“They're just looking for financials, good financial information, expenditure reports, things like that that show what's really gone on and what's happening,” he said. “They also want to see what's happening this year."
But financial information might not be all the city is looking for.
"If they're going to be taking a major funding role in this, then they're going to need to have some kind of major role in the administration and operation of it as well,” Meyers said. “I mean if they're paying half the price, that's a half share stockholder essentially, the city's going to want to have some authority to be able to monitor that."
This is the first time event organizers have gone to the city for funding in a number of years, and never has a request been this large. Borgioli said there are several reasons why they are asking the city for more money than ever before.
"Inflation, increased costs, and everything has gone up,” he said. “In times past, ten years ago the budget may have been around 46, 47 thousand dollars, and it's just been creeping up every year since. And then post-Covid it drastically increased."
At this year’s festival, the city has said event security are not allowed to eject anyone from the event, even if someone is creating a problem. This has caused an issue with organizers.
"They’re trying to make things very difficult and very hard for us and add extra unnecessary and unreasonable stress and so forth,” Borgioli said. “And I believe that it's egregious and it's gross negligence on the city's part for not allowing us to enforce any code of conduct. Period."
Meyers disagreed with the idea.
"That's completely mistaken and wrong,” he said. “I mean this is what we have to do to protect our property, protect the citizens' property, and for the safety and well-being of everyone that goes.”
But Meyers said the city does not want the event to die. And while they may not see much economic impact from it, they are willing to give out the money if it is reasonable.
“It's part of our heritage and history,” he said. “And so yeah, we want to be a part of it but we also have a fiduciary responsibility to every single tax payer in the community. That hey, these are tax dollars you're asking for and we've got to make sure it's spent properly."