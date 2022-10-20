 Skip to main content
Future of Chintimini Wildlife Center uncertain as revenue plummets

  • Updated
  • 0
Chintimini Wildlife Center

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Chintimini Wildlife Center reports that issues worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic have caused a precipitous drop in revenue, seriously hampering its ability to fulfill its goal of caring for injured and ill wildlife in the Willamette Valley.

Chintimini Wildlife Center claims to be the only “all-species” wildlife rehabilitation center in the Willamette Valley between Salem and Eugene. CWC says they have suffered a 256% decline in net revenue stemming from a 90% decrease in donations from 2021. The organization says that this, combined with admissions restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the closure of a wildlife rehabilitation center in Salem, and various disease outbreaks in animals, has significantly impacted operations for the worse. CWC says they receive no government funding and rely on community support to provide help to injured, sick and orphaned wildlife, and that without such support the organization faces an uncertain future.

CWC says that without additional support, they will have to reduce services including educational programs and wildlife rehabilitation beyond the Corvallis area. CWC says that nearly half of the injured wildlife treated by their staff comes from the Salem and Eugene areas, and that they care for about 2,000 wild animals every year. Chintimini Wildlife Center says staff are having daily discussions about how to expand visibility, increase funding, and provide care for wildlife despite budgetary issues, but the center is also urgently seeking help from the community.

