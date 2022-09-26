Future of Eugene Emeralds at stake as Lane County commissioners gather for vote

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Emeralds may be last at bat, as their fate hinges on a vote by the Lane County board of commissioners to approve taxes to fund a new stadium for the team.
At a meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on September 27, Lane County commissioners will vote on a 2% hotel tax increase and a 2% car rental tax increase. The Emeralds are counting on these taxes to help fund a new stadium to play in. The Emeralds have been in Eugene since 1955, and without approval of the tax, the 2024 season could be their last.
Allan Benavides, the general manager of the Emeralds, says the club loves its current home at PK Park, and their relationship with the University of Oregon is fantastic. However, the Emeralds were told by Major League Baseball that PK Park doesn’t meet MLB standards. Chief among the MLB’s concerns, there are no separate facilities or locker rooms for women. If they don’t have a stadium meeting MLB standards by 2024, they’re out.
“If we haven't moved… if there's no progress, if there's no site, no plans being submitted, if there's no dirt being moved, we're dead in the water,” Benavides said.
For several years the Emeralds have looked at 23 potential sites to build in Eugene, Gateway, Glenwood and Springfield. They are currently considering the Lane County Fairgrounds. The proposed 2% hotel and car rental taxes would help fund a stadium and renovate the entire fairgrounds property simultaneously.
“These taxes happen all over the country,” said Brian Movalson of the nearby Graduate Hotels. “We've been paying for ballparks, stadiums and arenas… every time you go to Texas, Atlanta, Arizona or California… so I see this as an excellent opportunity to raise needed dollars to improve the area and provide some much-needed multi-purpose facilities.”
Conceptual drawings for the possible new facility show a multi-purpose venue for baseball and other entertainment including concerts. The Emeralds would be the primary tenant.
The Emeralds’ new home is estimated to cost between $60 and $80 million. The team would pitch in $13 million, and another $7 million or more would come from the state of Oregon. Some funding might come from naming rights, and the rest would be from the 2% taxes.
Locals are skeptical about the new stadium, stating concerns about traffic, parking, lighting and noise. If those concerns can be addressed, most are in favor of the project. There are also those that favor the tax, but not the stadium, saying a different structure such as an indoor track facility should be built instead.
While Lane County commissioners won’t tip their hand before Tuesday’s meeting, commissioner Pat Farr said that if the tax passes the county will begin collecting the additional lodging and rental taxes and continue a discussion about how the additional revenue will be used to support tourism related facilities in Lane County. He also said an outdoor stadium that might be at the fairgrounds will be part of the discussion to determine whether the location, funding and operations are feasible.