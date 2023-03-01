Future of Valley River Inn unknown after fire

EUGENE, Ore -- It’s the fire that has shocked Eugene.

On Tuesday, February 28, Eugene Springfield Fire was alerted to a fire at the Valley River Inn around 11:00 am. The most affected area of the hotel was on the south side of the valley river complex. The fire quickly spread from the initial room upwards to the third floor and eventually the roof. An estimated eight rooms were burned in total.

Before local fire departments were able to arrive at the scene, guests were seen already evacuating out of their hotel rooms, exiting out of their patios and jumping down from their balconies. Greg Spike was on a jog that morning when he noticed the residents trying to escape before quickly trying to assist a woman out of her burning room on the second floor.

"I said 'hit me hit me,' I don't know if she understood but she finally got over the fence and she let go and I kind of broke her fall,” Spike said. "She was really in distress and didn't know what to do and I just said, 'come on come on let’s get away from here.'"

Spike said that telling her to jump was the only option she could have done, and he's thankful nobody got hurt during the evacuation process.

Because of the severity of the blaze, the fire was upgraded to a three-alarm fire, which requests all available fire fighters to come and give assistance to the scene. All guests were evacuated and given alternate rooms at different hotels in the area. When the fire was eventually put out, no injuries or deaths were reported. The hotel is closed for the investigation and will likely be closed for multiple weeks.

Local Eugene resident and former employee at the Valley River Inn Thomas Hiura says the hotel is uniquely Eugene in nature, as it's a historic hotel that has seen many accolades.

“There are news articles that tell you the history of this building inside the lobby, and there’s a big saw blade that's indicative of the logging history here, so in many ways it’s a significant building in Eugene and it convinces so many things,” Hiura said.

He added that the hotel is one of only a few conference centers in Eugene. He said that having it closed will affect the community of Eugene as a whole.

The Valley River Inn did not comment on any closure information about the hotel, restaurant, or public venues.