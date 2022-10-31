Game deer left to waste in Eugene ditch; OSP looking for suspect

 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 14 to 16 ft at 15 seconds and northwest winds
10 to 15 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at
14 seconds and west winds 10 to 15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon State Police

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are looking for the person or persons who they say left a buck deer to rot in a ditch.

OSP said troopers heard a buck deer had been left to waste along Willow Creek Road near west 18th Avenue in Eugene on October 27. Troopers said they arrived to find the deer had been field dressed and skinned but was otherwise lightly processed with very few edible parts removed. Even so, it had been discarded into a ditch. OSP said the carcass did not show any signs giving reason for it to be left to waste.

OSP Fish and Wildlife said the carcass was found with few signs of decomposition just after 4:40 p.m. on October 27. They urge anyone with information about the vehicle or identity of the person or persons who left the animal to waste to call the OSP tip line at 1-800-452-7888 extension 677 or email TIP@osp.oregon.gov.

