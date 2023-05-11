Game of Throws cornhole event exceeds fundraising goals, organizers say

EUGENE, Ore. – Local organizations partnered together on a cornhole event on Thursday to raise money for meaningful local community causes.
The IMI Foundation and KPD Insurance hosted a “Game of Throws” cornhole tournament at the Bob Keefer Center on May 11 to raise funds for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Lane County and Relief Nursery, an organization which helps prevent child abuse and neglect.
The hosts expected 100 people to turn out for the event, and the overall turnout was closer to 150 participants. The businesses set a goal of $40,000 for the event, but, all told, they wound up raising in excess of $50,000, organizers said.
Of the proceeds, a $10,000 check was presented to CASA of Lane County from the IMF Foundation.
KPD Insurance’s CEO, Kyle Hudson, said they wanted to get together with clients, carriers and friends and have a fun afternoon helping nonprofits in the community. Hudson said the event was a way to raise awareness about the company’s core values of advancing youth, arts and culture, and education.
Selecting ‘cornhole’ as an event activity was inspired out of a desire to do something different, Hudson said.