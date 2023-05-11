 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures up
to 95 possible. Minimum temperatures of 65 are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be slow to cool at
night, especially in urban areas and the Portland/Vancouver
Metropolitan area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Game of Throws cornhole event exceeds fundraising goals, organizers say

  • Updated
cornhole fundraiser

EUGENE, Ore. – Local organizations partnered together on a cornhole event on Thursday to raise money for meaningful local community causes.

The IMI Foundation and KPD Insurance hosted a “Game of Throws” cornhole tournament at the Bob Keefer Center on May 11 to raise funds for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Lane County and Relief Nursery, an organization which helps prevent child abuse and neglect.

The hosts expected 100 people to turn out for the event, and the overall turnout was closer to 150 participants. The businesses set a goal of $40,000 for the event, but, all told, they wound up raising in excess of $50,000, organizers said.

Of the proceeds, a $10,000 check was presented to CASA of Lane County from the IMF Foundation.

KPD Insurance’s CEO, Kyle Hudson, said they wanted to get together with clients, carriers and friends and have a fun afternoon helping nonprofits in the community. Hudson said the event was a way to raise awareness about the company’s core values of advancing youth, arts and culture, and education.

Selecting ‘cornhole’ as an event activity was inspired out of a desire to do something different, Hudson said.

