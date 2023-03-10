Garage fire in Lebanon sparks an investigation and concern from neighbors

LEBANON, Ore. -- Residents of Porter Street and Alder Street were woken up early Friday morning by the sound of sirens as the Lebanon Fire Department fought a huge fire in a garage.
The fire happened on the morning of March 10. The department got calls about the fire a little after 1:00 a.m. According to the fire department, The Incident Commander on the ground found flames coming from the detached garage on the property. The commander declared the incident as a defensive operation due to the condition of the structure.
Firefighters had to navigate through multiple abandoned vehicles and discarded belongings on the property to reach the fire. Despite this, they managed to get the fire under control in a little over an hour. However, fire crews stayed on the scene until 4:00 a.m. They were busy trying to access hot spots, but were hampered by the garage and the surrounding area being full of pianos and other belongings.
Lebanon Fire District responded with a number of vehicles. Residents remember seeing tons of emergency cars and trucks on the scene. In total, the fire department said there was one truck company, two engines, one ALS medic unit, one pumper-tender, one heavy rescue, and a rehab unit for firefighters, as well as four staff officers.
Firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Linn County Sheriff’s office. The department also says no injuries were reported due to this incident.
One resident, who wished to stay anonymous, remembers how his wife woke him up when she heard the commotion going on outside.
"Wife woke up, she saw something going on, inspected… She saw a lot of smoke, a little bit of flames, but mostly smoke," he said.
Residents said there was no cause for alarm, and firefighters did not issue evacuation orders. The inside of the garage is mostly burned and trying to recover anything from there may be quite the challenge. Residents also said the property has a history of fires.
They said the house next to the garage caught fire four years ago, and then a year after that a trailer caught on fire. According to them, the original owner of the property has passed away. While some neighbors have learned to live with the issues, others wonder why nothing has been done to clean up the property. There is still an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the fire.