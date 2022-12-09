Giving Tree accepting donations for kids' Christmas gifts in Valley River Center

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SATURDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 18 to 23 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Storm Warning, until 1 AM PST Saturday. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds and waves subside. &&