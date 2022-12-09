 Skip to main content
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM
PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 18 to 23 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20
ft at 12 seconds and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to
50 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, until 1 AM PST Saturday. Hazardous Seas
Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Weather Alert

Giving Tree accepting donations for kids' Christmas gifts in Valley River Center

  Updated
  • 0
Valley River Center Giving Tree

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Giving Tree at Valley River Center in Eugene still has tags, and they’ve extended the deadline so charitable souls have more time to shop for children in need in the community.

The Eugene Active 20-30 Club Giving Tree is set up inside the mall near the JC Penney’s entrance. It has tags with wishes from boys and girls of all ages in the local area. Someone willing to donate just has to grab a tag, buy the gift, and drop it off, unwrapped, by December 16 in the big red box.

“The Giving Tree project is an opportunity for the people in our community to come together and support those underprivileged kids,” said Blair Avery, the second VP of the Eugene 20-30 Club. “We really appreciate everyone's participation in any way they can.”

The Giving Tree project has been going on for over two decades, and this year, organizers are hoping to collect gifts for 2,300 tags. Some of the agencies that will benefit from the gifts include Looking Glass, the Department of Human Services, Head Start, the Pearl Buck Center, Relief Nursery, and Kids First.

Donations can also be made on Eugene 20-30’s website.

