Giving Tree accepting donations for kids' Christmas gifts in Valley River Center

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Giving Tree at Valley River Center in Eugene still has tags, and they’ve extended the deadline so charitable souls have more time to shop for children in need in the community.
The Eugene Active 20-30 Club Giving Tree is set up inside the mall near the JC Penney’s entrance. It has tags with wishes from boys and girls of all ages in the local area. Someone willing to donate just has to grab a tag, buy the gift, and drop it off, unwrapped, by December 16 in the big red box.
“The Giving Tree project is an opportunity for the people in our community to come together and support those underprivileged kids,” said Blair Avery, the second VP of the Eugene 20-30 Club. “We really appreciate everyone's participation in any way they can.”
The Giving Tree project has been going on for over two decades, and this year, organizers are hoping to collect gifts for 2,300 tags. Some of the agencies that will benefit from the gifts include Looking Glass, the Department of Human Services, Head Start, the Pearl Buck Center, Relief Nursery, and Kids First.
Donations can also be made on Eugene 20-30’s website.