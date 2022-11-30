Glenwood residents speak out about homeless camp in area

GLENWOOD, Ore. -- Residents of the Glenwood area are upset after they say squatters moved in to the area, making a mess in the neighborhood after setting up in a property that has been vacant since the previous owner passed away.
The main issue residents have is with possible crime and the waste that is being left behind. A resident who lives nearby and agreed to speak with KEZI 9 News on condition of anonymity said an encampment on a property just off Franklin Boulevard on Mississippi Avenue is a seriously worrying eyesore.
“There's upwards to forty people on that property at any given time,” the resident said. “There's like this sort of couple that lives there. But it's essentially a camp and there are people in and out of there all the time.”
As the weather gets colder, neighbors in the area say the vacant home has become a popular location for people to camp, with trash and human waste piling up. Neighbors say they’ve seen the squatters burning whatever type of material is available to stay warm. They even say the same group is responsible for a nearby RV fire back in February.
Neighbors say that more than being an eyesore, occupants at the property are engaging in illegal activities. These alleged activities include drug abuse and even prostitution. Glenwood residents said that even before the squatters arrived, the area was already struggling, and the current situation is only making matters worse.
Nearby residents are becoming increasingly frustrated with the situation, and they want something done about it. Glenwood is a part of Lane County, and one person says the county can seize the property and provide a better place for the campers to live.
"If taxes haven't been paid in years, which is the case with that property, there's no reason why the county can't seize it and try to do something with it," they said.