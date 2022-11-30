Glenwood residents speak out about homeless camp in area

Weather Alert

...SNOW SHOWERS WITH LIGHT ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE... Snow showers expected tonight through the Thursday morning commute in the lowlands of the lower Columbia, Portland- Vancouver Metro area, and the Central and Southern Willamette Valley. Snow will be spotty in nature, and will be combined with rain through most locations. Some areas, especially those above 500 ft, may see minor accumulations while others will see no snow. While accumulation may not be heavy, be sure to travel with care as roads may still be slick in spots. You can find current road conditions by dialing 5-1-1. For Oregon, visit www.tripcheck.com, and for Washington www.wsdot.com/travel.