Glide man arrested on multiple charges following police chase

EUGENE, Ore. – Police arrested a man on Sunday evening who led police on a chase that endangered multiple motorists, authorities said.
The Eugene Police Department said that on July 23 at about 6:19 p.m. an officer spotted a suspect, identified as Dillan Paul Prudhomme, 34, of Glide, driving near Highway 99 North and Roosevelt Boulevard. Prudhomme had previously eluded police in recent traffic stops and had active warrants for his arrest, police officials said.
EPD said the officer tried to pull Prudhomme over but Prudhomme immediately drove southbound on Highway 99 North. Another officer who saw Prudhomme stopped at a red light at West 7th Avenue and Chambers Street attempted to pin Prudhomme’s vehicle from the front while waiting for the initial responding officer to arrive, police said. Authorities said Prudhomme quickly backed up, running over a nearby sign, and began driving the wrong way on West 7th Avenue.
An officer tried to force Prudhomme to stop his vehicle, but Prudhomme evaded the maneuver and struck a Kia Optima being driven nearby, police said. EPD said that Prudhomme continued driving the wrong way on West 7th Avenue and endangered other motorists until another police officer forcibly stopped Prudhomme’s vehicle at West 7th Avenue and Grant Street.
Prudhomme’s vehicle spun onto the sidewalk, where Prudhomme accelerated and continued driving the wrong way on the sidewalk, police said. EPD said that Prudhomme was stopped when an officer struck his driver’s door with a patrol vehicle and pinned Prudhomme’s vehicle against a high curb.
EPD said Prudhomme was arrested and transported to the Lane County Jail. Jail records show that charges included reckless endangering, reckless driving, attempting to elude by vehicle, a charge of hit and run that was later cleared, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, and giving false information to a police officer. Police said a female passenger in Prudhomme’s vehicle was cooperative and not arrested.
Prudhomme’s arrest also included two active warrants out of Douglas County on charges of first-degree theft and a parole violation related to a possession of methamphetamine charge, according to jail records.
Prudhomme is still in custody, according to jail records.