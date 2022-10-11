Glide School District finds dangerous lead-based paint dust in disused school

GLIDE, Ore. -- Hazardous amounts of lead-based paint dust were found in a disused middle school last used to house emergency relief materials for the 2020 Archie Creek Fire, the Glide School District said on Tuesday.
The Archie Creek Fire in the fall of 2020 severely damaged homes and buildings in the community of Glide, and the community got federal resources from FEMA to help in the recovery. Glide School District said that Glide Revitalization, a local non-profit organization, handled the task of distributing the FEMA materials and took over the old middle school building, which was not being used for classes. GSD said Glide Revitalization agreed to renovate the old building in return for its use.
After the need for FEMA materials came to an end, Glide Revitalization planned to use the old middle school as a childcare center, according to the Glide School District. Due to the age of the building, GSD paid to have the structure inspected and tested for lead. GSD said that in September the results showed unacceptable levels of lead in paint samples, and evidence of lead dust that inspectors theorized was disturbed during renovation efforts. GSD said they immediately informed Glide Revitalization about the findings, and efforts to repurpose the old middle school seem to have stopped while the school district considers its options.
Glide School District says the safety of local students and children is its highest priority. GSD says that it will not allow children into the old middle school building until it is safe, and will handle any emergent legal issues.