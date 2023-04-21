GloryBee celebrates bees with Bee Weekend

EUGENE, Ore. – GloryBee is hosting its 48th annual Bee Weekend – and they said celebrating bees is more critical than ever.
The event is a chance for customers who pre-ordered bees to pick them up. Customers either buy new hives to use with a queen they already have, or purchase an entire colony, queen included. Each package includes about 10,000 individual bees.
“We're always excited to have Bee Weekend,” said Lisa Macmaster, GloryBee’s director of marketing. “It happens around this time every year, we've done it for 48 years here at Glory Bee. This one has been a little cold. We've had some colder weather, we had some rain yesterday, a little rain this morning, but so far it's been great.”
Macmaster said honeybees directly effect all of us and what we eat. According to GloryBee, one out of every three bites of fruits and vegetables we eat is pollinated by honeybees. In 2012, they launched “Save the Bee,” which has raised a significant amount of money to invest in research, build partnerships and improve the health of honeybees. GloryBee said bee weekend is a great time to bring people together, and celebrate bees and the craft of beekeeping.
GloryBee will have beekeepers on hand on April 22 from 8 a.m until noon to answer any questions, especially for first-time beekeepers.