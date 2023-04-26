GoFundMe account established for hospitalized Marshfield wrestler

COOS BAY, Ore. – A GoFundMe account set up to help the family of a Marshfield High School wrestler injured during a tournament last weekend has raised more than $10,000 from more than 100 people as of April 26.
Sonia Bianca said her 16-year-old son, Tiernan, broke his neck when he was slammed into the mat during a wrestling tournament. As a result of the injury, he couldn’t move his legs and had to have emergency surgery and is presently in the intensive care unit at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland.
According to Bianca’s Facebook page, Tiernan will require at least six months of rehabilitation service once he gets out of ICU. The GoFundMe account was set up to help cover the family’s medical costs, as Bianca can’t work while she’s staying with her son.
"In the coming months I will have to make many trips to Portland on a weekly basis, and we really don’t have any money," Sonia said. "He needs his mom by his side, and I will sleep in my car just to be there for him in the coming months. I just can’t leave him paralyzed and alone in a Portland rehab."
Donations can be made to Tiernan’s verified GoFundMe online.