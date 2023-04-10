Gofundme account raises thousands for search effort to find missing Blue River resident

BLUE RIVER, Ore.- The family of a missing blue river woman is trying to raise money to conduct their own search for her.

40-year-old Mekenna Reiley was last seen on Wednesday, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Wyatt Groggins is Reiley’s boyfriend. and has been continuously searching the mountains surrounding the Blue River community for Reiley. She was last seen on surveillance footage appearing to be mentally distressed on April 5.

"She was in a shed naked for about three hours until a construction worker got there," Groggins said.

Deputies with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office were called in, and said Reiley rejected medical attention and did not meet the requirements for a detainment or mental hold under state law. Groggins said that day was the last time friends and family ever saw her.

“Thursday, her friend was there after nobody could get a hold of her for a full day and went and pounded on her door,” Groggins said. “They found out that Mekenna wasn't in there and all of her belongings were sitting right where they should be without her and now it's been four or five days.”

Investigators say they're still actively investigating Reiley's disappearance but they don't have a specific area to search. That hasn’t stopped family, friends, and community members from starting their own search effort.

"All of our friends have been in the river, and I’ve had my friend -- he's been flying his drone over. I think today he's going to get that back out," Groggins said. “Being together with it all and helping, it’s going to be more helpful.”

The biggest concern for people searching in the area is the dangerous terrain that surrounds the community along with the McKenzie River.

“There are really steep inclines, the property is really steep and there’s stuff everywhere and its really hard walking through the woods after the fire so it’s going to be very difficult,” Groggins said. "We need as many people as we can get out here to help. It’s really appreciated."

Members of Reily’s family have established a GoFundMe that hopes to take in donations that will be used to help in the search efforts. Groggins said the only thing that can be said about the donations from others is a most sincere “thank you.”

“Thank you everyone for all of your support and anyone who can come out and help and for all the donations,” Groggins said. "They are so much appreciated, and just thank you everyone for your support.”