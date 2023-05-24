GoFundMe established for survivors and families of fatal I-5 crash

WOODBURN, Ore. – A fund has been established by the Oregon Farm Bureau for survivors and surviving family members of last week’s traffic crash near Albany that killed seven farmworkers, according to PODER, an Oregon Latino leadership network organization.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the surviving workers and the families of those impacted,” said Reyna Lopez, executive director of the Latino farm workers advocacy group, PCUN.

As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe had raised more than $20,000 toward its $55,000 goal, according to the GoFundMe page.

"The loss of these hardworking individuals has undoubtedly created a void in the lives of their loved ones and our community,” said Greg Addington, Oregon Farm Bureau’s executive director. “Their unwavering spirit to provide for their families and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our state was evident. Individually and as an organization, we extend our unwavering support as we mourn the lives of these individuals."

On May 19, a northbound semi-truck struck a Ford Econoline van parked alongside Interstate 5 near the Santiam Rest Area, Oregon State Police officials said. OSP said the impact pushed the van, which was transporting the farmworkers home, into another semi-truck parked in front of it.

To contribute to the fund, visit the OFB Farmworker Families GoFundMe account.