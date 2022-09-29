Gov. Brown dedicates funds to school safety

SALEM, Ore. -- Governor Kate Brown is dedicating more than $3 million in grant money to make schools across Oregon safer.
Gov. Brown announced on September 29 that $3.3 million would be dedicated towards school safety and violence prevention throughout the state. Officials say the funds will go towards staffing 19 full-time School Safety and Prevention Specialist positions -- one for each educational service district in Oregon. Eight of these positions will be completely new postings, while another nine will use the funds to make their part-time positions into full-time positions.
“Oregon schools should be safe, welcoming, and inclusive places for every student who walks through their doors,” said Gov. Brown. “Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe. Every teacher and school employee should be able to go to work without fear for their safety or that of the students under their care.”
Government officials said funds that are left over from this program will be used to help districts build on their violence prevention programs. These would include programs that stop bullying, harassment, and intimidation. Oregon is also eligible for more than $8 million in federal funding to make schools safer, which officials say is expected to arrive in the near future.