Gov. Brown nullifies uncollected traffic fines, allowing many to reacquire drivers licenses

SALEM, Ore. -- An executive order issued by Oregon Governor Kate Brown has forgiven uncollected court fines and fees associated with certain traffic violations that resulted in debt-based driver’s license suspensions.
Gov. Brown’s office said the action will allow nearly 7,000 Oregonians to apply to reinstate their suspended licenses with the DMV. Officials stated that Gov. Brown’s remittance of fines only applies to those who were sanctioned in traffic violation cases before 2020, and explicitly does not include misdemeanor or felony traffic cases as well as those where compensation is owed to victims. Gov. Brown’s office said none of the individuals affected by the forgiveness have suspended drivers licenses due to public safety-related sanctions. Furthermore, about 84% of the debt that is being forgiven is uncollectible, according to the Oregon Judicial Department.
“The inability to pay a traffic fine should not deprive a person of the ability to lawfully drive to work, school, health care appointments, or other locations to meet their daily needs,” said Governor Brown. “We know that suspending driver’s licenses for unpaid traffic fines is bad public policy — it is inequitable, ineffective, and makes it harder for low-income Oregonians to get ahead. My action today will help alleviate the burden of legacy driver’s license suspensions imposed under a statutory scheme that the legislature has since overhauled.”
Gov. Brown said that back in 2020, she signed into law House Bill 4210, a bill that prohibited license suspensions for nonpayment of traffic fines. However, those who had their licenses suspended due to nonpayment were unaffected by the bill. Gov. Brown said this remittance of debt has removed a financial barrier that blocks many from being able to lawfully drive.