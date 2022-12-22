Gov. Brown nullifies uncollected traffic fines, allowing many to reacquire drivers licenses

 Skip to main content
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of 0.1 to
0.5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South
Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of light snow and/or sleet
is possible when precipitation first begins, which could
result in snow and sleet accumulations up to 0.5 inches. If
precipitation does being as snow and/or sleet, expect a very
quick transition to freezing rain. Temperatures appear most
likely to warm above freezing late Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 14
seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
For the Gale Watch, seas 11 to 14 ft at 12 seconds and south
winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PST Saturday. Gale
Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Gov. Brown nullifies uncollected traffic fines, allowing many to reacquire drivers licenses

  • Updated
Oregon Capitol building

SALEM, Ore. -- An executive order issued by Oregon Governor Kate Brown has forgiven uncollected court fines and fees associated with certain traffic violations that resulted in debt-based driver’s license suspensions.

Gov. Brown’s office said the action will allow nearly 7,000 Oregonians to apply to reinstate their suspended licenses with the DMV. Officials stated that Gov. Brown’s remittance of fines only applies to those who were sanctioned in traffic violation cases before 2020, and explicitly does not include misdemeanor or felony traffic cases as well as those where compensation is owed to victims. Gov. Brown’s office said none of the individuals affected by the forgiveness have suspended drivers licenses due to public safety-related sanctions. Furthermore, about 84% of the debt that is being forgiven is uncollectible, according to the Oregon Judicial Department.

“The inability to pay a traffic fine should not deprive a person of the ability to lawfully drive to work, school, health care appointments, or other locations to meet their daily needs,” said Governor Brown. “We know that suspending driver’s licenses for unpaid traffic fines is bad public policy — it is inequitable, ineffective, and makes it harder for low-income Oregonians to get ahead. My action today will help alleviate the burden of legacy driver’s license suspensions imposed under a statutory scheme that the legislature has since overhauled.”

Gov. Brown said that back in 2020, she signed into law House Bill 4210, a bill that prohibited license suspensions for nonpayment of traffic fines. However, those who had their licenses suspended due to nonpayment were unaffected by the bill. Gov. Brown said this remittance of debt has removed a financial barrier that blocks many from being able to lawfully drive.

