Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 9 to
12 ft at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Gov. Kate Brown finishes trade mission in Asia

  • Updated
  • 0
Gov. Kate Brown in Toyama prefecture

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Governor Kate Brown has finished a visit to South Korea and Japan to strengthen trade relations with the countries as well as to pursue economic development opportunities for Oregon companies.

The governor was joined by Oregon leaders who represent agriculture, engineering and other industries. Gov. Brown says Oregon’s relation with South Korea and Japan presents incredible opportunities for tourism and educational exchange as well. She also said Oregon’s partnership with the Asian countries presents great opportunities in the semiconductor industry.

“We certainly have had a series of productive meetings around the semiconductor industry in Japan. Hitachi, for example, has facilities in Hillsboro which are a part of Intel’s semiconductor research and development ecosystem,” Gov. Brown said in a statement from Japan. “I think particularly following the investment of the [Chips and Science Act] funding and the resources that will be available to the industry and the sector in Oregon, there are huge opportunities to partner around semiconductors with Japan.”

On the tour, Gov. Brown promoted Oregon tourism, wine and beer. She also visited a Tokyo business, PDX Taproom, that exclusively sells Oregon craft beer. The governor says Oregon is one of the most trade-dependent states in the country, which is why the trip was so important.

