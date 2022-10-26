Gov. Kate Brown finishes trade mission in Asia

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&