Gov. Kotek directs OLCC to step up tax compliance for cannabis retailers

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Tina Kotek (D-Ore.) announced on Tuesday that she is directing the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission to step up regulation of tax compliance for cannabis retailers, state officials said.
The governor’s directive on May 16 will require applicants of cannabis retail licenses to provide proof of OLCC tax compliance as part of their application process, the governor’s office said.
“I’m grateful to the current leadership at the OLCC and the Department of Revenue for working collaboratively to resolve this long-standing need for equivalent tax compliance across cannabis and liquor sectors,” Gov. Kotek said. “This will help ensure that all businesses are operating under the same rules and not getting any competitive advantage if they haven’t paid their taxes.”
State officials said that Oregon law permits requiring tax compliance before some licenses, contracts, employment, and appointments can be finalized. State department of revenue data shows that cannabis retailers have higher rates of non-compliance for paying taxes than other programs administered by the agency, officials said.
More information on state tax compliance requirements for cannabis retailers can be found online.