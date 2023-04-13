Gov. Kotek signs $210 million CHIPS Act into law

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Tina Kotek (D-Ore.) signed Senate Bill 4 into law on Thursday afternoon, which will provide vital funding opportunities for Oregon's semiconductor industry, state officials said.
Gov. Kotek signed the bill on April 13 following passage with bipartisan support by the House last week, the governor’s office said. The bill marks an investment totaling $210 million to help bring jobs to and leverage federal funding for Oregon semiconductor businesses, the state said.
Of the total funding amount, $190 million will be used to develop a grant and loan program to help the businesses leverage federal funding provided by the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act signed by President Joe Biden in August 2022, state officials said.
Gov. Kotek's office said the bill also provides $10 million to help communities prepare land for manufacturing sites and $10 million for a fund that will help public universities secure federal research grant funding.
“Oregon has been at the center of the semiconductor industry in the United States for decades,” said Gov. Kotek. “This bill is an absolutely essential tool for leading a coordinated effort with the private sector to ensure we can compete for federal funds to expand advanced manufacturing in Oregon. We are poised to lay the foundation for the next generation of innovation and production of semiconductors. I want to thank Senators Sollman and Knopp, and Representatives Bynum and Wallan for championing this bill in the state legislature.”