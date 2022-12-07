Governor Brown expands executive order to help hospitals fight tripledemic

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 11 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft at 8 seconds. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&