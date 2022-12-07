Governor Brown expands executive order to help hospitals fight tripledemic

SALEM, Ore. -- Governor Kate Brown has issued a new executive order that expands an earlier one meant to help Oregon hospitals fight a surge of cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, flu, and COVID-19.
On November 14, Gov. Brown issued an executive order that gave hospitals certain abilities to help them combat a surge of pediatric RSV cases. Those abilities included the flexibility to staff additional beds for kids, let them draw from a pool of volunteer medical professionals, and take other steps to provide care for child patients.
Officials say the winter cold season has progressed to the point where hospitals are still seeing extreme pressure from cases of RSV, flu, and COVID-19. In response to this, Gov. Brown issued another executive order on December 7 that replaces the one from November and gives hospitals even more power to respond to the problem. Under the new order, hospitals across Oregon and the Oregon Health Authority are now at greater liberty to draw on volunteer medical professionals for all cases, designate emergency health care centers, and take other steps to care for patients. Additionally, in order to help with workplace shortages, the OHA is pursuing supplemental nurse staffing contracts totaling up to $25 million.
"Our health care workers––our nurses, doctors, and hospital staff––are being pushed to their limits by this year’s combination of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 hospitalizations,” said Governor Brown. “As they do everything they can to keep Oregonians healthy and safe, we must all do our part to help them. Our health care workers are working around the clock to protect the people most vulnerable to severe respiratory illnesses -- including our young children and seniors.”
The Oregon Nurses Association, a union representing Oregon nurses and other health workers, again expressed mixed feelings on the governor’s new executive order. While they say the order itself is necessary, and praise the $25 million in state funding that will be going towards efforts to hire more staff, they also say the executive order comes too late and lack strong solution-driven directives. The ONA suggested several things the Oregon government could do in addition to the executive order to help relieve staffing problems, including enforcing an immediate cessation of all elective surgeries, ensuring hospital workers are given extra pay for their extra work, and holding major health care providers accountable for their expenditures.
The Oregon Association of Hospital and Health Systems also issued a statement in response to Governor Brown's executive order:
"We welcome Governor Brown's executive order, which will give hospitals the staffing flexibility and labor resources they need to address a crippling surge of patients with respiratory illness. But the reality is Oregon hospitals need the ability to adjust their staffing all of the time, not just during a surge that has intensified our capacity crisis. We have critically ill children in adult units and boarding in Emergency Departments who should be in pediatric intensive care units in Portland, but there are few available beds. We've been saying it for more than two years: our system is failing. The unfortunate position we find ourselves in today could have been prevented, and it wasn't."