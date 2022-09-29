Governor Brown visits Oakridge to thank firefighters battling Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Governor Kate Brown stopped by Oakridge on Thursday to thank firefighters and local partners for their efforts in battling the Cedar Creek Fire.
The fire has been burning since August.
“It’s good to come when tensions are a little lower and things are under control,” said Brown. “For me, this is about coming down and saying 'thank you' to all our partners.”
Brown also talked about the impacts of Senate Bill 762, the legislation that provided more than $200 million in wildfire preparedness.
“It’s truly been a game changer,” said Brown. “Making sure our community has the tools and resources for wildfire preparedness. It may look like defensible space around houses. It may look like fresh air spaces where vulnerable Oregonians can go to escape smoke.”
Many in the Oakridge and Westfir areas said there was a lot of confusion during the evacuation notices, since the areas differed from the notices in the High Prarie areas.
“There was a lot of panic,” said Westfir resident Wendy Dennis. “But I think having Lane County Fairgrounds set up was an amazing blessing.”
Oakridge and Westfir areas moved to Level Three evacuation notices on Sept. 9, before moving down to Level One on Sept. 15.
“One thing I would like to ask for our town to have is a central meeting space,” said Dennis. “I don’t feel there was a solid single place for us to gather. I think for the future, since we know this is going to be a threat many years down the road, to have a more organized situation.”
Governor Brown acknowledges the fire danger in the area and said it may take a few fire seasons to understand exactly how to prepare.
“Clearly, fire is impacting this region fairly regularly,” said Brown. “I know from talking with the Lane County Emergency management folks, they are still working to ensure their systems are online. I think it’s honestly going through more fire seasons and making sure people are ready. We have the OR alert system that all Oregonians can tap into. I know in talking with city officials, social media was also instrumental. But it is going be challenging when you don’t have electricity for four days so we encourage people to make a plan.”
Some in Oakridge said they are still in high alert even though the area is now under level one evacuation notice.
“Living out of a suitcase and getting ready to go just in case again, but I’m happy to be here,” said Oakridge resident Anna May.