Governor declares drought emergency in Douglas County and others

SALEM, Ore. – Douglas County is one of three counties in which Governor Tina Kotek has declared a drought emergency, according to state officials.
Gov. Kotek’s office said that two executive orders were issued on Wednesday declaring a drought emergency in Douglas, Gilliam and Lincoln counties and direct state agencies to provide assistance to the regions.
The governor’s office said on Wednesday that Douglas County’s stream flows levels range from below average to well below average, and some streams are even measuring at record low levels of flow. Douglas County’s average precipitation over the course of the current water year and the past 90 days has been at below to well below average levels and the 90-day stretch between May and July as the county’s sixth-driest period on record, state officials said.
The governor also said that reservoir water storage levels in the Rogue River Basin Project are also measuring below average.
The declarations open access to assistance for local water users and hastens review processes and reduces fees by the state’s water resources department. Following requests from the three counties’ boards of commissioners, the Oregon Drought Readiness Council recommended that the governor declare a drought emergency, the state said.
The governor’s office said that concerns for counties include the economic impacts of drought on farming, ranching, recreation, tourism and natural resources. Other potential impacts include drinking water, fish and wildlife, and increased wildfire potential, the state said.
Gov. Kotek’s office said that the governor has made drought declaration in 12 of Oregon’s counties so far this calendar year.