Governor-elect Tina Kotek launches website to answer transition questions

  • Updated
Democrat gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek speaks in Portland
Courtesy: Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. -- Democratic Governor-elect Tina Kotek has launched a new website to answer questions about the transition from Governor Kate Brown’s outgoing administration to Kotek’s incoming one.

Officials in Kotek’s transition team say the website will provide Oregonians with information on the transition process. This includes new hiring announcements, job opportunities, and other updates from the incoming governor. Officials also say the website will also invite Oregonians to suggest stops on the incoming governor’s upcoming tour across every county in Oregon.

Governor-elect Kotek will be inaugurated on January 9, 2023.

