Governor Kate Brown invokes the Emergency Conflagration Act

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Governor Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Cedar Creek Fire burning east of Oakridge.
The declaration allows the Office of State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources to support local fire service agencies in Lane County. Fire activity has significantly increased because of weather and was estimated at over 33,000 acres as of Friday morning. The Lane County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for areas near the fire.
"The Cedar Creek Fire grew rapidly towards Oregon communities this morning, and the fire's growth potential in the coming days is troubling, requiring additional resources to battle the fire and support the state's response," said Governor Brown. "This is a good reminder that conditions can change quickly, and that fire knows no bounds. With forecasted weather conditions this week and numerous fires in the wilderness areas near communities, it is important for all Oregonians to be prepared. Follow all evacuation orders and continue to follow local and statewide fire prevention regulations to keep our communities safe and our natural resources protected."
Governor Brown determined that a threat to life, safety and property exist due to the fire and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local personnel. Brown’s declaration cleared the way for the State Fire Marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources.
The OSFM will continuously assess response needs with the forecasted weather and fire conditions and bring in additional task forces through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System.