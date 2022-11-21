 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

Governor Kate Brown issues pardons for minor marijuana offenses

  • Updated
  • 0
Gov. Kate Brown

SALEM, Ore. -- Governor Kate Brown has announced a pardon for Oregon offenses of simple possession of marijuana, in a move the governor’s office called a step towards righting the wrongs of an outdated criminal justice system with regards to marijuana convictions.

Governor Brown’s pardon affects Oregon offenses of possession of 1 ounce or less of marijuana, in cases from before 2016 in which the person was 21 or more years old. Officials estimate that about 45,000 individuals across Oregon will be affected by the pardon. According to Gov. Brown’s office, more than 47,000 convictions would be removed, eliminating barriers to employment, housing and educational opportunities for those affected. Officials say the pardon will also forgive more than $14 million in associated fines and fees.

“No one deserves to be forever saddled with the impacts of a conviction for simple possession of marijuana -- a crime that is no longer on the books in Oregon,” said Gov. Brown. “Oregonians should never face housing insecurity, employment barriers, and educational obstacles as a result of doing something that is now completely legal, and has been for years. My pardon will remove these hardships. And while Oregonians use marijuana at similar rates, Black and Latina/o/x people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates.

