Governor Kate Brown pushes support for industrial business plans

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less at times. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&