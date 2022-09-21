Governor Kate Brown pushes support for industrial business plans

SALEM, Ore. -- Governor Kate Brown is planning to invest $1 million into industrial lands across the state.
Gov. Brown says the investment will help the semiconductor industry in particular, and help Oregon employers take full advantage of the CHIPS & Science Act. Officials say the funds will go to local governments to help with site preparation planning, wetland mitigation assessments, and other projects. In the morning of September 21, Gov. Brown spoke in support of recommendations she says will support research and development for people working in the tech industry.
“A thriving semiconductor industry needs a highly-skilled and educated workforce -- an area where Oregon is currently a national leader, but we can't stop there,” Gov. Brown said. “Jobs in the tech sector pay well and have low barriers to entry. These are jobs with career pathways. This will ensure the Silicon Forest has roots throughout all of Oregon.”
Gov. Brown says Oregon needs to act quickly to get funds from the CHIPS & Science Act. She says she’s looking for bipartisan support to help Oregon’s tech industry.