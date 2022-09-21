 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...


* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less at
times.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

&&

Governor Kate Brown pushes support for industrial business plans

  • Updated
  • 0
Gov. Kate Brown

SALEM, Ore. -- Governor Kate Brown is planning to invest $1 million into industrial lands across the state.

Gov. Brown says the investment will help the semiconductor industry in particular, and help Oregon employers take full advantage of the CHIPS & Science Act. Officials say the funds will go to local governments to help with site preparation planning, wetland mitigation assessments, and other projects. In the morning of September 21, Gov. Brown spoke in support of recommendations she says will support research and development for people working in the tech industry.

“A thriving semiconductor industry needs a highly-skilled and educated workforce -- an area where Oregon is currently a national leader, but we can't stop there,” Gov. Brown said. “Jobs in the tech sector pay well and have low barriers to entry. These are jobs with career pathways. This will ensure the Silicon Forest has roots throughout all of Oregon.”

Gov. Brown says Oregon needs to act quickly to get funds from the CHIPS & Science Act. She says she’s looking for bipartisan support to help Oregon’s tech industry.

