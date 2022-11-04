Governor Kate Brown remains quiet despite tight election

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is less than a week away from finding out who the state’s next governor will be after Kate Brown served in the role for nearly eight years – and the governor is going out fairly quietly.
Governor Brown has not been vocal about endorsing a fellow democrat to be her successor. All three gubernatorial candidates have addressed Governor Brown as they ran their campaigns, with independent candidate Betsy Johnson and Republican Christine Drazan being very vocal about their opposition to Kate Brown’s policies. Meanwhile, Democrat Tina Kotek has taken the step of distancing herself from Kate Brown despite receiving an endorsement from the governor very early on in her campaign.
Regardless of an endorsement or lack thereof from the governor, all candidates want to distance themselves from Gov. Brown. Oregon State University associate professor Christopher Stout said that is mostly because Gov. Brown and her policies are not well-liked in Oregon. According to polls, most people are feeling unsatisfied with Gov. Brown’s tenure in office. In one poll done in May, Brown was found to be one of the most unpopular governors in the U.S.
“Not only are people unhappy with the current governor, they're unhappy with the current state of affairs and most people won't vote to continue to have things go the way that they're going right now,” Stout said.
Homelessness and inflation have increased during Governor Brown’s time in office, which started in 2015, both key issues in the gubernatorial race for many Oregon residents. On top of these issues, Gov. Brown has been criticized for many decisions including her COVID policies, violent crime, pardoning criminals and the response to homelessness. Tina Kotek has said in recent political ads that she called for a state of emergency on homelessness three years ago, while Brown did not. Brown’s administration also saw a raft of crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, protests in Portland after the death of George Floyd, and historic wildfires.
All three candidates for governor have actively criticized Gov. Brown’s tenure in office in political advertisements throughout the election season. Whether criticizing the governor or rival candidates, no one has held back in their attacks in this year’s political ads, and some voters, like David Schmidt, of Eugene, find them distasteful.
“The vicious ads are a good indicator of who not to vote for,” Schmidt said. “Because usually the people that are promoting the vicious ads probably won't be good representation for the people.”
The Democratic party has held Oregon’s governorship for 40 years. The last Republican governor of Oregon was Victor George Atiyeh, who was in office from 1979 until 1987. He was noted for his economic and environmental efforts in Oregon. Although Democrats still have a tight grip on Oregon, many voters and politicians have said they are unsatisfied with the job done by the current administration, and some feel the Republican party has a chance to do well this election season.
“I'm not sure if this election is a bellwether for the future elections, but it also then does point that in certain instances, in certain contexts, with the right candidates, the Republican party can be more competitive,” Christopher Stout said.
Professor Stout also said Betsy Johnson’s candidacy is key in this election. According to voting analysis, Johnson has garnered more support from Democratic voters than Republicans as a third-party candidate. This could lead to a vote split, and Stout says this makes Christine Drazan a much more competitive candidate.