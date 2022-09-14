Governor Kate Brown requests federal emergency declaration for Oregon wildfires

SALEM, Ore. -- Governor Kate Brown has sent a formal request to the office of President Joe Biden for the president to declare a federal emergency due to the wildfires burning thousands of acres in Oregon. If granted, the state of emergency will allow the governor to request federal assistance in handling the fire.
Gov. Brown submitted the request to the president on September 9. In the formal letter sent by the governor’s office, Gov. Brown outlines how drought conditions since March as well as recent high heat and heavy winds have contributed to wildfires burning across the state. The request says most regions of Oregon are experiencing extreme fire risk, and the state as a whole is in a critical fire danger situation that threatens to overtax state capabilities to fight fires.
The request, if granted would allow the state of Oregon to request direct assistance from federal government agencies including FEMA to help fight and recover from wildfires. This assistance would include emergency power generation and communications, evacuation support, mass care and debris removal. If approved, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a presidential declaration of emergency for wildfires.
“The request I made for a federal disaster declaration is critical to helping bolster our state’s response, and it presents an opportunity for Oregon to partner with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to bridge the gaps we know exist as we work hard to protect our communities,” Gov. Brown said in a statement on September 14. “We still have several weeks of peak fire season ahead of us, five large active fires, and 274,000 acres burning statewide. If granted, Oregon would be the first state ever to receive such a declaration for wildfire response — but unfortunately, certainly not the last to need this important assistance.”