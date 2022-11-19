 Skip to main content
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY
BELOW 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected
below 2500 feet.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

Governor Kate Brown tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Kate Brown

Governor Kate Brown has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from Brown on Saturday.

Brown said her and her husband have both tested positive for the virus upon returning from Vietnam.

The couple is recovering at home.

