Governor Kate Brown tests positive for COVID-19

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY BELOW 2500 FEET... * WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected below 2500 feet. * WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence of poor air quality. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. &&