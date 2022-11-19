Governor Kate Brown tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Kate Brown has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from Brown on Saturday.
After returning from Vietnam, Dan and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are recuperating at home and, while this changes our Thanksgiving plans, we are grateful for effective vaccines and boosters that are helping ensure our symptoms don't become serious.— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) November 19, 2022
Brown said her and her husband have both tested positive for the virus upon returning from Vietnam.
The couple is recovering at home.