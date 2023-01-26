Governor Kotek announces details of budget package intended to attack homelessness

SALEM, Ore. -- Newly-elected Democratic governor Tina Kotek announced details of her request to invest $130 million towards dealing with the homelessness crisis on Thursday.
According to Gov. Kotek’s office, there are currently about 18,000 Oregonians experiencing homelessness, and about 11,000 who are unsheltered. On January 10, Gov. Kotek issued an emergency order declaring a homelessness state of emergency as well as an urgent request to Oregon lawmakers to invest $130 million towards reducing those numbers in 2023.
The spending package is intended to invest in both statewide and focused strategies to reduce unsheltered homelessness in emergency areas. Gov. Kotek’s office says she has had preliminary conversations with legislators, and looks forward to working with them to finalize the package.
Included in the spending package as currently planned:
- $33.6 million to prevent 8,750 vulnerable households from becoming homeless.
- $23.8 million to add 600 shelter beds and housing navigators.
- $54.4 million to rehouse at least 1,200 households.
- $5 million to support the nine sovereign tribes in the State of Oregon.
- $5 million to ensure equitable outcomes.
- $2 million to support local sanitation services.
- $1.8 million to coordinate emergency response.