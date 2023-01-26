 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range
of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette
Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Governor Kotek announces details of budget package intended to attack homelessness

  • Updated
  • 0
Salem

SALEM, Ore. -- Newly-elected Democratic governor Tina Kotek announced details of her request to invest $130 million towards dealing with the homelessness crisis on Thursday.

According to Gov. Kotek’s office, there are currently about 18,000 Oregonians experiencing homelessness, and about 11,000 who are unsheltered. On January 10, Gov. Kotek issued an emergency order declaring a homelessness state of emergency as well as an urgent request to Oregon lawmakers to invest $130 million towards reducing those numbers in 2023.

The spending package is intended to invest in both statewide and focused strategies to reduce unsheltered homelessness in emergency areas. Gov. Kotek’s office says she has had preliminary conversations with legislators, and looks forward to working with them to finalize the package.

Included in the spending package as currently planned:

  • $33.6 million to prevent 8,750 vulnerable households from becoming homeless.
  • $23.8 million to add 600 shelter beds and housing navigators.
  • $54.4 million to rehouse at least 1,200 households.
  • $5 million to support the nine sovereign tribes in the State of Oregon.
  • $5 million to ensure equitable outcomes.
  • $2 million to support local sanitation services.
  • $1.8 million to coordinate emergency response.

Tags

Recommended for you