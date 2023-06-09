Governor Kotek drops request for additional surcharge on alcohol

SALEM, Ore. – A decision on Wednesday by Gov. Tina Kotek (D-Ore.) to withdraw her previous proposal for an additional $0.50 per bottle surcharge on alcohol on Wednesday was lauded by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

The council said the proposal would have supplemented a “temporary” $0.50 per bottle surcharge that’s been in place and extended annually since 2009. A story in the Oregonian reported the proposal was intended to fund mental health and addiction services, and was requested by Gov. Kotek in her February budget.

DISCUS representatives said the additional surcharge would have adversely impacted Oregon’s craft distilleries and hospitality businesses.

“The distilled spirits industry is fully supportive of evidence-based measures to help prevent alcohol abuse, but raising taxes is not one of those solutions,” said Adam Smith, vice president of state government relations at DISCUS. “Research shows those who abuse alcohol are not deterred by higher prices. The price increase would have harmed responsible spirits consumers, businesses and Oregon’s workforce without addressing alcohol abuse.”

DISCUS representatives estimated Oregon restaurants and stores would have seen a decline of more than $40 million in sales and more than 450 lost jobs with the implementation of the additional surcharge.