Governor Kotek hosts signing ceremony for education and child care bills

SALEM, Ore. – Seven bills focused on public education and child care were the focus of a signing ceremony hosted by Governor Tina Kotek (D-Ore.) on Wednesday, state officials said.
The state said that Gov. Kotek signed a series of bills passed during the Oregon Legislature’s 2023 session that support K-12 education needs as well increasing child care availability.
“My vision for Oregon is a state where every child has a safe place to receive a high-quality, culturally responsive public education, and every family has access to affordable child care,” Governor Kotek said. “While I will always push for more, I can stand here today saying we made progress for our kids. We have built a strong foundation for the work ahead.”
House Bill 3005 creates a new $50 million Child Care Infrastructure Fund that will provide greater access to facilities and support opening of new child care facilities throughout the state, state officials said.
The governor’s office said that three of the bills address funding for education programs. Senate Bill 1050 provides funding to the state’s education department for teachers and administrators related to Holocaust, genocide, and ethnic studies content standards, the state said. Officials said that House Bill 3198 increases funding for early literacy programs, while House Bill 5015 allocates $10.2 billion to the state’s school fund, state officials said.
The governor’s office said the funding amount is an historical $700 million increase above the current service level and the most ever allocated to the fund.
Other bills included:
- Senate Bill 283: addresses a variety of workforce needs, including allowing school districts to boost pay for teachers and classified staff in special education and allowing recently retired teachers to convert to substitute licenses at no charge
- House Bill 2281: requires school district boards to designate one or more civil rights coordinators to ensure they are in compliance with state and federal anti-discrimination laws and also oversee investigations of discrimination complaints
- House Bill 3144: creates the Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Student Success Plan, which addresses the gap in academic opportunity effecting these students