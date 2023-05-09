Governor Kotek signs two bills aimed at reducing plastic pollution

SALEM, Ore. – Gov. Tina Kotek (D-Ore.) signed two bills on Monday that aim to reduce pollution from single-use plastic food packaging, according to the state legislature’s web site.
Governor’s officials said that Senate Bill 543 phases out the use of polystyrene foam food packaging as well as packing peanuts and coolers. The bill also prohibits the use of PFAS substances, known commonly as “forever chemicals” due to their longevity, beginning Jan. 1, 2025, according to the bill’s text.
According to the state legislature’s web site, Senate Bill 545 directs the Oregon Health Authority to update Oregon’s health code by June 30, 2024, to make it easier for restaurants to provide reusable container options.
Environmental advocates hailed the passage of both bills as a positive step forward in addressing the problem of plastic-based pollution.
"Nothing we use for just a few minutes should pollute the environment for hundreds of years," said Celeste Meiffren-Swango, Environment Oregon’s state director. "The two bills signed by Governor Kotek today will help Oregon eliminate toxic and wasteful products, shift away from our throwaway culture and build a future where we produce less waste. We're proud to see Oregon building on our legacy of environmental stewardship."
A statewide poll by the environmental nonprofit Oceana reported that 92 percent of those polled were concerned about plastic pollution’s impact on the environment and 89 percent supported requiring companies to reduce single-use packaging and food ware, according to Oceana’s website.