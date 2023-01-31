Governor Kotek unveils budget priorities for next two years

SALEM, Ore. -- Governor Tina Kotek released her first budget proposal as governor on Tuesday, outlining key funding priorities for the next two years.
During a press conference announcing the proposal, Kotek acknowledged that the state is entering a challenging budget environment, with the looming possibility of a recession and the absence of one-time federal funding, but said funds in the state’s reserves will not be touched.
She also said she would not raise taxes, but instead rely on $765 million dollars that would typically go into the reserves. That money would instead be used to help make investments in three key areas.
First, housing and homelessness. The governor is asking for about $1 billion to invest in affordable housing production and preservation. She is also looking to create an office to help local governments and building developers in creating affordable homes.
Kotek said immediate, decisive action to address the housing crisis is crucial.
“The human suffering it causes to individuals, families and communities is absolutely unacceptable,” she said in the press conference. “We must act now to provide immediate relief to unsheltered Oregonians and to prevent thousands of families from becoming homeless."
The governor said the proposed long-term investments complement the $130 million request she made in an emergency declaration earlier in January.
The second key area has ties to the homelessness crisis -- mental health and addiction care. Gov. Kotek is asking for funds to support diversion and intervention programs. She is also looking for money to support staffing for local health providers and the Oregon State Hospital.
A more unified support system, Kotek says, will help steer people towards options for recovery.
“We have more to do to build on what is working and create a connected system that can lead to hope, healing, and recovery,” she said. “That's why I'm proposing investments to disrupt the harmful and expensive pipeline of Oregonians who move from homelessness to jail or the state hospital.”
The final key area is education, early learning and childcare. The governor is requesting funds to build and upgrade learning facilities, and is looking to increase wages for early learning facility staff. She is also looking to expand access to childcare for working families.
Gov. Kotek said the investments will come with increased oversight to make sure the spending is accountable. The state of childcare and education must change, she said.
“Child care is too expensive and nearly impossible to find for families across Oregon,” the governor said. “It is absolutely unacceptable that less than half of Oregon's third graders have demonstrated grade-level mastery in reading during the last school year."
Kotek’s proposals will be considered by the legislature, who ultimately will draft and approve a final budget for the 2023-25 biennium. She said she is committed to working with the legislature in implementing the budget.
Details on the entire proposal can be found on the governor’s website.