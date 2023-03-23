 Skip to main content
Governor Kotek visits Benton County as part of her “One Oregon Listening Tour”

The governor visited Philomath High School to talk about Career and Technical Education (CTE) and the Corvallis offices of computer maker Hewlett Packard to talk about support for semiconductor manufacturers.

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- In the latest stop on her “One Oregon Listening Tour,” Governor Tina Kotek visited locations in Benton County to talk about career and technical education, semiconductor manufacturing, and healthcare.

Through the initiative, Kotek plans on visiting all 36 of Oregon’s counties within the first year of her governorship in an effort to build statewide partnerships and discuss issues like housing, mental health and education.

The governor started her day at Philomath High School talking with students participating in career and technical education (C.T.E.) programs.

Philomath HS entrance

Entrance to Philomath High School.

“It was very inspiring to hang out with the students this morning,” Kotek said later in the day. “They know what they want to do -- Philomath School District is doing amazing things.”

She said she was impressed by what Philomath students talked about with her during their conversation. Their C.T.E. experiences, she said, will better prepare them for the world beyond high school.

“A room full of Career and Technical Education students -- who are excited, from doing forestry work, industrial manufacturing, health careers,” she said. “They are excited, they are getting hands-on learning -- which will help them graduate, get them ready for their futures.”

Those futures, she said, may involve helping the state in addressing the housing crisis.

“One of the things I brought up with the students I met today who are doing career and technical education is, ‘I need you to consider going into construction. We're gonna have to build a lot more homes. Plan those homes, build those homes, put them in every community across the state,’” she said. “Our young people are gonna have to step up as well.”

Philomath HS forestry sign

Sign on a building at Philomath High School advertising their forestry and natural resources program.

Governor Kotek later visited the Corvallis offices of computer giant Hewlett Packard to talk about semiconductors and the partnership the company has with Oregon State University.

“People need to understand, chips are in everything,” she said. “They're in computers, they're in your printers here like at HP -- but in everything you do.”

Kotek said she is looking forward to receiving Senate Bill 4, a measure complimenting the federal CHIPS and Science Act that was signed into law last August. The measure, in part, creates a nearly $200 million state grant and loan program to support semiconductor manufacturers.

“It is critical for us to be out there, saying, ‘Oregon is open for business, and we want some of that federal CHIPS money to come here,’” she said. “The Oregon CHIPS Act, with the federal CHIPS Act, will actually move our state forward.”

The governor referred to a “whole spectrum of good paying jobs” and domestic manufacturing when talking about the importance of supporting the semiconductor sector in the state.

HP chip wafer display

Exhibit at Hewlett Packard's Corvallis office about the history of computer chips manufactured in the area.

She also talked about how HP’s work goes beyond computers.

“I was learning more about what HP does here in Corvallis,” she said. “They're doing not only amazing manufacturing, but research and development for the next level of manufacturing that is needed. They're doing bioscience work -- not just making inkjet printers. It's just really exciting.”

She also talked about how their work extends outside the company’s Corvallis offices.

“We are so lucky here in Oregon to have that relationship between HP and OSU, and I want to be supporting that in any way possible -- because it's gonna create jobs and create prosperity for everyone in the region.”

Governor Kotek in Corvallis

Governor Tina Kotek speaks to reporters at the Corvallis offices of computer company Hewlett Packard.

According to a press release from her office, Kotek also visited the Coffee Culture Annex in Corvallis to speak with people about behavioral health, food insecurity and housing.

As for the importance of her listening tour, she talked about how counties across the state face similar issues and want to have discussions about how they are working on them.

“People want to talk about it, they want to be heard, and they want to demonstrate what they're doing in their own communities to solve problems,” Kotek said. There's ingenuity and innovation -- people are like stepping up, solving problems -- and they want me, as governor, to be helpful and do what we can to help make sure they can do what they're doing, right now.”

