Governor Tina Kotek announces homelessness funding for rural counties

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Tina Kotek announced on Tuesday funding allocations to help rural counties throughout Oregon address homelessness within their communities, according to state officials.
The governor’s office said that House Bill 5019, which was signed by the governor in response to her homelessness state of emergency, allocates $26.1 million to rehouse at least 450 people experiencing unsheltered homelessness and expand shelter capacity by adding at least 100 new beds by June 30, 2025, in the 26 rural counties that make up Oregon’s Balance of State Continuum of Care.
“Homelessness is a crisis in both urban and rural communities throughout Oregon,” Governor Kotek said. “In many conversations during my 36-county listening tour, Oregonians have repeatedly emphasized the need for more shelter capacity and rehousing services in their communities. This funding, tied to specific outcomes, will make a measurable impact in addressing this crisis in rural Oregon. And we can’t stop here – I will keep pushing for concrete solutions that will support community needs going forward.”
Funding allocations include the following rural Oregon counties and what the funds will provide for their communities:
- Benton County: $2.4 million to add at least 50 shelter beds and rehouse at least 31 households
- Coos County: $1.9 million to add at least 8 shelter beds and rehouse at least 32 households
- Douglas County: $1.4 million to rehouse at least 34 households
- Linn County: $1.9 million to add at least 30 shelter beds and rehouse at least 32 households
According to state officials, communities established 16 Local Planning Groups consisting of local government representatives, non-profit agencies, and people who with lived experience of homelessness. These groups will be responsible for implementing the allocated funds to help move individuals and families into housing stability, the governor’s office said.